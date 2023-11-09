Nov 09, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT

Steven Chubak -



So really pleased to introduce our next speaker, Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers. Thomas has a really storied history within the equities and brokerage business, one of the first individuals to utilize computer models in option pricing, a pioneer in automating equity options and futures market making. And his firm is a global leader amongst all the technology-driven brokers.



And while he certainly has an impressive background, ultimately, when we look at the financials, it's really standout best-in-class margins, best account growth across the space and a really diverse tech stack. So Interactive has really emerged as the premier player within the brokerage space. So I couldn't be happier to have you here with us, Thomas.



Questions and Answers:

Now before maybe delving into your business, you always have interesting perspective on the macro. I was hoping to get your thoughts on the interest rate backdrop, expectations around the stickiness of the higher for longer rates, and anything you'd like to share