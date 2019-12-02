NantKwest, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Patrick Soon-Shiong - NantKwest, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon. Is this on? Phil, is this on? Can you hear me back there? Okay. Well, good afternoon, and welcome to the first KOL meeting we've had this year. I just want to welcome our key opinion leaders today, Dr. Ansstas from Wash U and Dr. Allen from Johns Hopkins and Dr. Nangia from Hoag. You'll be hearing from them. And what I'd like to do as part of the program first is for me to give you an overview of where the company is and what the story is with regard to NantKwest.



I think it's a sort of inflection point for us as a company, since we've gone public, we've really strove to make sure that we bring a product to the market that is scalable and that we have real signs of efficacy. I'm happy to report that we've hit a milestone, and we've now infused over 1 trillion cells in close to 50 patients. We established a product that will have over 1 trillion cells now in storage. So we're probably the world's largest cell therapy-based company in terms of clinical development as well as the capability of reducin