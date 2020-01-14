Jan 14, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT
R.A. McDonough;JPMorgan;Analyst -
Great. Hi, I'm R.A. McDonough from JPMorgan Investment Banking. Thank you all so much for joining us this morning.
Patrick Soon-Shiong is with us, and very exciting opportunity to hear about 3 companies, actually. He's going to be presenting today, ImmunityBio, which is a very large private immunotherapy company and then NantKwest and NantHealth, which are both public, and Patrick's going to talk about the intersection of all 3 companies as well as share some very exciting clinical results that he's had amongst the companies.
So with that, I'll turn it over to Patrick.
Patrick Soon-Shiong - NantKwest, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO
Thanks, R.A. Every year, I confuse JPMorgan about which companies I'm going to be presenting. So this year, I think it's a year where we're trying to really consider the consolidation.
And I'll just start with NantHealth, and we won't have any slides on NantHealth. But I think what was exciting for me to hear, the virology tal
