Q3 2019 Independent Bank Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Greetings, and welcome to the Independent Bank Group's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Paul Langdale, Vice President Investor Relations for Independent Bank Group.



Paul Langdale - Independent Bank Group, Inc. - VP & IR Officer



Good morning, everyone, I am Paul Langdale, Vice President and Investor Relations officer for Independent Bank Group, and I would like to welcome you to the Independent Bank Group's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining us. The related earnings press release and the slide presentation can be accessed on our website at ibtx.com.



I would like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and expected results to differ. We intend such statements to be covered by safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. Please see Page 5 of