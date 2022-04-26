Q1 2022 Independent Bank Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Paul B. Langdale - Independent Bank Group, Inc. - Executive VP, Director of Corporate Development & Strategy
Good morning, everyone. I am Paul Langdale, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy for Independent Bank Group, and I would like to welcome you to the Independent Bank Group First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining us. The related earnings press release and the slide presentation can be accessed on our website at ibtx.com.
I would like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and expected results to differ. We intend such statements to be covered by safe harbor provisions for forward-looki
