Q2 2022 Independent Bank Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Paul B. Langdale - Independent Bank Group, Inc. - Executive VP, Director of Corporate Development & Strategy



Good morning, everyone. I am Paul Langdale Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy for Independent Bank Group and I would like to welcome you to the Independent Bank Group's second quarter 2022 earnings call. We appreciate you joining us. The related earnings press release and the slide presentation can be accessed on our website and ibtx.com.



I would like to remind you that the remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and expected results to differ.