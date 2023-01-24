Q4 2022 Independent Bank Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Independent Bank Group Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ankita Puri, executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for Independent Bank Group. Thank you. You may begin.



Ankita Puri - Independent Bank Group, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the Independent Bank Group Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining us. The related earnings press release and investor presentation can be accessed on our website at ir.ifinancials.com.



I would like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and expected results to differ. We intend such statements to be covered by safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. Please see Page 5 of the text in the release, or Page 2 of the slide presentation for our safe harbor