Jul 25, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Ankita Puri, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.
Ankita Puri - Independent Bank Group, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer
Good morning, and welcome to the Independent Bank Group's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining us. The related earnings press release and investor presentation can be accessed on our website at ir.ifinancial.com.
I would like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and expected results to differ. We intend such statements to be covered by safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. Please see Page 5 of the text in the release or Page 2 of the slide presentation for our safe harbor statement. All comments made during today's call are subject to that statement.
Please note that if we give guidance about future results, that guidance is a statement of management's beliefs at the time the statement is made, and
Q2 2023 Independent Bank Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...