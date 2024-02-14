Rithm Capital Corp (RITM) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results

GAAP Net Loss in Q4 Contrasts Full Year Net Income Growth

32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q4 GAAP Net Loss: RITM reported a GAAP net loss of $87.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share.
  • Full Year GAAP Net Income: For the full year, the company posted a GAAP net income of $532.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share.
  • Earnings Available for Distribution: Earnings available for distribution stood at $247.4 million for Q4 and $997.2 million for the full year.
  • Dividends: The company declared a common dividend of $0.25 per common share for Q4 and a total of $1.00 per common share for the full year.
  • Book Value: Book value per common share was reported at $11.90 as of December 31, 2023.
  • Strategic Acquisitions: RITM completed the acquisition of Sculptor Capital, marking a significant milestone in its transformation into a global asset manager.
  • Stock Repurchase Program: The Board authorized new stock repurchase programs of up to $200 million for common stock and $100 million for preferred stock through December 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Rithm Capital Corp (RITM, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on providing capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. Rithm Capital's investment portfolio includes mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities, loans, and consumer loans.

1755200028772823040.png

Performance and Challenges

The fourth quarter of 2023 presented a mixed picture for Rithm Capital, with a GAAP net loss of $87.5 million, contrasting with the full year's GAAP net income of $532.7 million. This discrepancy highlights the volatility and challenges faced by the company in a fluctuating real estate market. The earnings available for distribution, a non-GAAP measure, was $247.4 million for the quarter, indicating the company's ability to generate income for shareholders despite the reported net loss.

Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, CEO, and President of Rithm Capital, commented on the company's strategic growth and the acquisition of Sculptor Capital, emphasizing the company's diversified platform and its positioning to capitalize on market dislocations. The acquisition is seen as a critical step in Rithm's evolution into a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services.

Financial Achievements and Importance

Rithm Capital's financial achievements, including the successful completion of the Sculptor Capital acquisition and the authorization of new stock repurchase programs, are significant for the company and the REIT industry. These strategic moves demonstrate the company's commitment to shareholder value and its adaptability in a complex investment landscape.

Financial Highlights and Metrics

The company's financial statements reflect its operational and strategic initiatives. Key details from the income statement show that while the company experienced a net loss in the fourth quarter, the full year results were positive, with a net income of $532.7 million. The balance sheet indicates a book value per common share of $11.90, and the cash flow statement details the dividends paid to shareholders. Important metrics such as earnings available for distribution per diluted common share, which stood at $0.51 for Q4 and $2.06 for the full year, are crucial for understanding the company's performance and its ability to return value to shareholders.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Despite the fourth quarter's net loss, Rithm Capital's full-year performance and strategic acquisitions point to a robust underlying business model. The company's focus on diversifying its investment portfolio and expanding its asset management capabilities positions it well for future growth. The renewal of the stock repurchase program also reflects confidence in the company's stock value and a commitment to capital return strategies.

For additional information and detailed financial data, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings release and presentation available on the Investors section of Rithm Capital's website, as well as the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Rithm Capital's management will host an earnings conference call to discuss the results and provide further insights into the company's performance and outlook.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in Rithm Capital Corp's detailed financial performance can access the full earnings report and additional investor resources on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rithm Capital Corp for further details.

