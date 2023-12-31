Murray Stahl's Recent Transaction in Associated Capital Group Inc

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s Stock Transaction

On December 31, 2023, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm Horizon Kinetics made a notable adjustment to its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Associated Capital Group Inc (AC, Financial). The transaction involved the sale of 37,852 shares at a price of $35.71 each, resulting in a total holding of 1,142,514 shares. This move had a minor impact of -0.03% on the firm's portfolio, with the position in AC now representing 0.81% of the total investments and accounting for 43.30% of the company's outstanding shares.

Profile of Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) stands as the CEO and Chairman of Horizon Kinetics, a firm he co-founded, bringing over three decades of investment expertise to the table. Stahl's role extends to Chief Investment Officer and head of the Investment Committee, influencing key portfolio management decisions. His investment philosophy is rooted in value and contrarian principles, emphasizing long-term investment horizons over short-term market trends. Horizon Kinetics is known for its independent, fundamental research and contrarian investment strategies that often diverge from the market's short-term focus. 1755200337339379712.png

Associated Capital Group Inc Overview

Associated Capital Group Inc, trading under the symbol AC in the USA, is a diversified financial services entity specializing in alternative investment management and institutional research services. Since its IPO on November 9, 2015, the company has been engaged in delivering research notes and reports based on its private market value with a catalyst methodology. With a market capitalization of $700.636 million and segments in investment advisory and incentive fees, AC has established a presence in the asset management industry. However, the company's stock is currently considered modestly overvalued with a GF Value of $27.64 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.17. 1755200317919752192.png

Analysis of the Trade Impact

The recent reduction in shares of Associated Capital Group by Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm reflects a minor adjustment in the portfolio, with a trade impact of just -0.03%. Despite this, the firm maintains a significant position in the company, holding 43.30% of AC's shares. This trade action aligns with Stahl's investment philosophy, which may indicate a strategic move based on the firm's long-term value assessment of AC.

Market Performance of Associated Capital Group Inc

Associated Capital Group's stock price has seen a decline to $32.45, representing a -9.13% change since the trade date and a -7.29% change year-to-date. The stock has experienced a 48.38% increase since its IPO, but its current valuation suggests a modest overvaluation. The GF Score of 62/100 indicates a potential for poor future performance, with the stock's Profitability Rank at 4/10 and Growth Rank at 2/10.

Sector and Portfolio Context

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s top holdings include companies like CACI International Inc (CACI, Financial) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV, Financial), with a strong preference for the Energy and Financial Services sectors. The firm's equity stands at $5.05 billion, and the recent trade in AC seems to be a tactical decision within the context of the firm's broader investment strategy.

Comparative Insight

While specific data on the largest guru shareholder in Associated Capital Group Inc is not provided, it is known that GAMCO Investors holds a significant position in the company. Comparatively, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm holds a substantial share, indicating a strong conviction in the potential of AC within the asset management industry.

Final Assessment

For value investors, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Associated Capital Group Inc may signal a nuanced shift in the firm's investment strategy. Considering the stock's current GF Score and valuation metrics, investors should weigh the long-term potential of AC against the broader market trends and Horizon Kinetics' investment philosophy. The trade's implications, alongside the stock's GF Value Rank and other performance metrics, suggest a cautious approach to this asset management player.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.