Q3 2019 ICF International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the ICF International Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Vanessa, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 and cannot be reproduced or rebroadcast without permission from the company.



And now I would like to turn the program over to Lynn Morgen of AdvisIRy Partners.



Lynn Morgen;Advisiry Partners^ Thanks, Vanessa. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review ICF's third quarter 2019 performance. With us today from ICF are Sudhakar Kesavan, Executive Chairman; John Wasson, President and CEO; and James Morgan, CFO.



During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially, and I refer you to our November 6, 2019 press release and our SEC filings for discussions of those risks.



In addition, our statem