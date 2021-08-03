Q2 2021 ICF International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, Vanessa. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review ICF's second quarter 2021 performance. With us today from ICF are John Wasson, President and CEO; and Bettina Welsh, CFO. Joining them is James Morgan, Chief of Business Operations.



During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance.