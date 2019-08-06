Q2 2019 Ichor Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Claire E. McAdams - Headgate Partners LLC - Managing Partner & IR Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call



As you read our earnings press release and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize that both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in our earnings