Q3 2020 Ichor Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ichor's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Claire McAdams, Investor Relations for Ichor. Claire, the floor is yours.



Claire E. McAdams - Headgate Partners LLC - Managing Partner & IR Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's third quarter 2020 conference call. As you read our earnings press release and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize that both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, including those made about the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in our earnings release, those described in our annual r