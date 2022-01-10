Jan 10, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company - Analyst



Thank you, and sorry about that, everyone, for the technical difficulties. Welcome to the first day of the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. My name is Quinn Bolton. I am the semiconductor and semi capital equipment analyst for Needham. It's my pleasure to host this fireside chat with Ichor Holdings. Many of you know Ichor is a leading supplier of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components to the semiconductor capital equipment industry.



Joining me from the company are CEO, Jeff Andreson; and Larry Sparks, CFO. Jeff, Larry, thank you for joining us. (Operator Instructions).



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company - AnalystJeff, I wanted to start with the supply chain. Obviously, it's an important and timely topic here for many companies in the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment business. Just generally speaking, what are you hearing about the overall supply chain and its impact on business from some of your larger OEM customers? This is more of an industry rathe