Mar 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded today Monday the 25th March, 2019.



Now I'll turn the conference to your host Ms. Lisa Li, Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Lisa, please go ahead.



Lisa Li - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited - Senior Manager of Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and welcome to iClick's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.i-click.com.



Sammy Hsieh, our Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; and Terence Li, our Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the quarter and then we will turn the call over to Q&A.



Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe