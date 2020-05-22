May 22, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Lisa Li - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited - Senior Manager of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to iClick's First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.i-click.com.



Sammy Hsieh, our Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder, will provide a high-level overview of the first quarter of 2020 for us; then Jian Tang, TJ, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick, will review first quarter results, share insights on our focus and execution strategy; followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Terence Li, who will give us more highlights on the fi