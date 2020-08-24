Aug 24, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited's Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Lisa Li, Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Lisa, please go ahead.



Lisa Li - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited - Senior Manager of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to iClick's Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.i-click.com. Jian Tang, TJ, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick, will begin the call and provide a high-level review of the second quarter results and share insights on our execution strategy; followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Terence Li, who will give us more highlights on the financial results and guidance for the rest of 2020. Then we wil