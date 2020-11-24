Nov 24, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited's Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Lisa Li, Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Lisa, please go ahead.



Lisa Li - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited - Senior Manager of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to iClick's Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.i-click.com. Jian Tang, TJ, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick will first provide a high-level review of the third quarter results and share his thoughts on our execution strategy. Chief Financial Officer, Terence Li, will follow and give us additional insights on the financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provide guidance for the remai