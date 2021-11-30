Nov 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Lisa Li, Investor Relations Director. Lisa, please go ahead.
Lisa Li - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited - Senior Manager of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to iClick's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.i-click.com.
In addition, during the call, management will give their prepared remarks in English. During the Q&A session, we will take questions in both English and in Mandarin and a third-party translator will provide consecutive translation. All translations are for convenience purpos
Q3 2021 iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...