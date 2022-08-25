Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited's 2022 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn your call over to your host, Ms. Lisa Li, Investor Relations Director. Lisa, please go ahead.
Lisa Li - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited - Senior Manager of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to iClick's 2022 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.i-click.com. In addition, during the call, management will give their prepared remarks in English.
During the Q&A session, we will take questions in both English and in Mandarin, and a third-party translator will provide subsequent translations. Please note that all translations are for convenience purposes only. In case of any tr
Q2 2022 iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...