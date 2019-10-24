Oct 24, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen,
thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3
results 2019 conference call. (Operator Instructions) I
also must advise you that this conference is being
recorded today.
And I would now like to hand the conference over to
your first speaker today, Mr. Jonathan Curtain. Thank
you. Please go ahead, sir.
Jonathan Curtain - ICON Public Limited Company - VP of Corporate Finance & IR
Thanks, John. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you
for joining us on this call covering the quarter ended
September 30, 2019. Also on the call today, we have our
CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; and our CFO, Mr. Brendan
Brennan. I would like to note that this call is webcast
and that there are slides available to download on our
website to accompany today's call.
And certain statements in today's call will be
forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ
materially from those stated or implied by forwar
Q3 2019 ICON PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...