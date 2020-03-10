ICON PLC at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 02:15PM GMT

Jack Meehan - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning. This is Jack Meehan from the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team. Appreciate you joining us for the Barclays Virtual Health Care Conference. I personally wish we were in Miami, but very pleased to be joined by the ICON team next with CFO, Brendan Brennan; as well as Head of Investor Relations, Jonathan Curtain. Gents, maybe I'll turn it over to you just to see if you have any introductory comments?



Brendan Brennan - ICON Public Limited Company - CFO



Thanks, Jack. It's great to be going on a virtual conference with you guys. I think maybe that's the way of the future in a lot of ways. So maybe this is no bad thing in terms of thinking differently about how we communicate.



It's been an interesting start to the year. I think that's certainly true. What we have seen so far has been managed relatively well, I would say, within the ICON organization. Obviously, the hot-button topic is COVID-19 and how as an industry and a company we are dealing with that. As