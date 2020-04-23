Q1 2020 ICON PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ICON plc Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you, this conference is being recorded today on Thursday, the 23rd of April 2020.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Jonathan Curtain. Please go ahead, sir.



Jonathan Curtain - ICON Public Limited Company - VP of Corporate Finance & IR



Thanks, Tim. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on this call covering the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; and our CFO, Mr. Brendan Brennan. I would like to note that this call is webcast and that there are slides available to download on our website to accompany today's call.



Certain statements in today's call will be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or i