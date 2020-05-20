May 20, 2020 / 01:10PM GMT

Daniel Gregory Brennan - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare Life Sciences



Good morning. This is Dan Brennan. I'm UBS' Pharma Services, Tools and Diagnostics analyst. Welcome to Day 3 of the UBS Global Healthcare Conference. Really pleased to be joined with me here virtually on stage with the senior management team of ICON. We have Brendan Brennan, Chief Financial Officer; and Jonathan Curtin, VP, Corporate Finance and IR.



So gentlemen, thanks, and welcome.



Brendan Brennan - ICON Public Limited Company - CFO



Thanks, Don. It's a pleasure to be here, even if only virtually.



Daniel Gregory Brennan - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare Life Sciences



Excellent. Well, yes, so the quarter wasn't too long ago, but I think there will be a really nice conversation here about -- certainly I'll focus a bit on the near term, just to get a flavor for what if anything has changed as the dynamic with COVID is kind of a really r