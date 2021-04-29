Q1 2021 ICON PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ICON plc Q1 results 2021. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded today. (Operator Instructions)



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Jonathan Curtain. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Jonathan Curtain - ICON Public Limited Company - VP of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on this call covering the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; and our CFO, Mr. Brendan Brennan. I would like to note that this call is webcast and that there are slides available to download on our website to accompany today's call.



Certain statements in today's call will be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forwar