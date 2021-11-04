Q3 2021 ICON PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on this call covering the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; and our CFO, Mr. Brendan Brennan.



I would like to note that this call is webcast and that there are slides available to download on our website to accompany today's call. Certain statements in today's call will be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associa