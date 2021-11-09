Nov 09, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT

Judah C. Frommer - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Analyst



Hi, and welcome to the 2021 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference. I'm Judah Frommer, the senior analyst covering biotech at CS. I'm happy to introduce ICON and Brendan Brennan, who will be presenting in the next couple of minutes. (Operator Instructions) And with that, I'll turn it over to ICON. Thanks again.



Brendan Brennan - ICON Public Limited Company - CFO



Thank you, Judah. It's great to be asked if only virtually the Credit Suisse conference. Those of you who know ICON well will know that I'm usually based in Dublin, and you may be somewhat confused by the sun streaming through the window here today because I'm actually in our Raleigh office in North Carolina. So enjoying some nice U.S. sunshine and very excited about the fact that later in the week, we'll be meeting some investors face-to-face for the first time in what feels like quite some time.



I'm ably accompanied today by Kate Haven, who is our new VP of Investor Relations. Kate's doing the magic