Oct 13, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Aditya Buddhavarapu - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning and good afternoon to everyone on this Third Quarter 2022 ISG Global Index Call. I'm Aditya Buddhavarapu of Bank of America. I'd like to thank the team at ISG for their value work on the industry and for asking us at Bank of America to introduce this call today. ISG has been hosting these index calls in the technology services market for 20 years. The ISG advisers and analysts work with enterprise buyers and service providers, so they offer unique insight to key industry trends, which is critical as we navigate all of the unexpected events that can impact markets in an uncertain environment.



I'll turn the call over to Stanton Jones, distinguished analyst at ISG.



Stanton Jones - Information Services Group, Inc. - Director & Principal Analyst ISG Research



Hi, everyone. With me today is Steve Hall, Partner and President of ISG EMEA; Kathy Rudy, Chief Data and Analytics Officer; and Namratha Dharshan, Research Director and Principal Analyst.



As Aditya menti