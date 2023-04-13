Apr 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Rishi Jhunjhunwala - IIFL Research - Research Analyst



Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to all the investors, service providers and corporates who have joined the call today. I, Rishi Jhunjhunwala, on behalf of IIFL Institutional Equities, welcome you all to the first quarter 2023 ISG Global Index Call. As you are aware, ISG is one of the largest outsourcing consultants in the world helping more than 500 corporates globally. ISG's role as a leading adviser and influencer in global sourcing provides a unique view of the managed services and as-a-service markets. The company has been hosting these index calls for more than 20 years now, and ISG regularly advises over $15 billion of total contract value each year, giving them unprecedented insights into the sector as well as key changes in enterprise demand.



On this call today, ISG will present an update on the state of global IT services industry through both the traditional and as-a-service market as well as the global sourcing playbook in the current uncertain macro environment. With that, I'd like to pass over the call to Stanton Jones