Q2 2021 I3 Verticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the i3 Verticals Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting today through May 18. The number for the replay is (412) 317-0088, and the code is 10155829. The replay may also be accessed for 30 days at the company's website.



At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Scott Meriwether, Chief Operating Officer. Please go ahead.



David Scott Meriwether - i3 Verticals, Inc. - COO



Good morning. And welcome to the Second Quarter 2021 Conference call for i3 Verticals. Joining me on this call are Greg Daily, our Chairman and CEO; Clay Whitson, our CFO; and Rick Stanford, our President.



To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you will also find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP by reviewing yesterday's earnings release. It is the company's intent to provide non-GAAP financia