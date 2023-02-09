Q1 2023 I3 Verticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Geoffrey C. Smith - i3 Verticals, Inc. - Principal Accounting Officer & VP of Finance



Good morning, and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 conference call for i3 Verticals. Joining me on this call are Greg Daily, our Chairman and CEO; Clay Whitson, our CFO; and Rick Stanford, our President.



To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you'll also find a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure on reviewing yesterday's earnings release. It is the company's intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of its c