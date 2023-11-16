Q4 2023 I3 Verticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Geoffrey C. Smith - i3 Verticals, Inc. - SVP of Finance



Good morning, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call for i3 Verticals. Joining me on this call are Greg Daily, our Chairman and CEO; Clay Whitson, our CFO; Rick Stanford, our President; and Paul Christians, our COO. To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you will also find a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure by reviewing yesterday's earnings release. It is the company's intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of its consolidated GAAP financial