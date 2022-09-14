Sep 14, 2022 / 03:45PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you for coming to the Ikena fireside chat. My name is Albert Wong with Morgan Stanley. For research disclosure, I'm going to read a statement here. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



So I have with me Mark Manfredi, who is the CEO. Mark, if you could please introduce yourself and maybe give a quick 3-minute overview on the company before we get started.



Mark Manfredi - Ikena Oncology, Inc. - President. CEO & Director



Sure. Sure. So I'm Mark Manfredi, CEO of Ikena. Been with the company for 6.5 years, which is since the inception of the company. Scientist by training. I spent most of my career at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and then Takeda with the acquisition that was about 14 years total, all in R&D Oncology. And from there went off to Atlas Venture to work on oncology newcos and started up Ikena from there.



And so the company started in