Bryan Maher - B. Riley - Analyst
Okay. Good morning, everyone. Can you hear me okay? All right, perfect. My name is Bryan Maher, I'm the senior analyst at B. Riley, covering Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. With me this morning, we have Yael Duffy, the President and COO; and Brian Donley, the CFO. Why don't we start off with Yael giving a brief overview of the company? I have some questions, and then we'll do some Q&A. (Conference Instructions)
Yael Duffy - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - President & COO
Thanks, Bryan. Good morning, everyone. So ILPT owns and leases, industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. Our portfolio includes 413 properties in 39 states, totaling about 60 million square feet.
The portfolio is 99% leased with a weighted average lease term of eight years. Included in our portfolio is a 61% ownership in the Mountain Industrial joint venture, which we formed as part of the Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation acquisition last year.
This portfolio is 94 properties totaling 21
