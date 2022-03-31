Q4 2021 IM Cannabis Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to IM Cannabis fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call. Today's conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Maya Lustig, Director of Investor and Public Relations.



Maya Lustig - IM Cannabis Corp. - Director of Investor & Public Relations



Thank you, operator. Joining me today are IM Cannabis' Chief Executive Officer, Oren Shuster; and Chief Financial Officer, Shai Shemesh.



Earlier today, IM Cannabis released financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2021. The earnings release that accompanies this call is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.imcannabis.com.



Today's call will include estimates and other forward-looking information, including statements concerning future revenues, results from operations, financial position, markets, economic conditions, product releases, partnerships, and any other statements that may be constructed as a prediction of future performance.



These informati