Q3 2023 IM Cannabis Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to IM Cannabis' third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today's conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Anna Taranko, Director of Investor and Public Relations. Anna?



Anna Taranko - IM Cannabis Corp. - Director, Investor and Public Relations



Good morning, and thank you, operator.



Joining me for today's call are IM Cannabis Chief Executive Officer, Oren Shuster; and Chief Financial Officer, Itay Vago. The earnings press release that accompanies this call is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.imcannabis.com.



Today's call will include estimates and other forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning future results of operations, economic conditions, and anticipated courses of actions and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections as the date hereof. This information may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual resu