Immunocore Holdings PLC To Discuss FDA Approval Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Immunocore's FDA approval of KIMMTRAK webinar. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Brian Di Donato, CFO and Head of Strategy from Immunocore. Please go ahead, sir.
Brian R. Di Donato - Immunocore Holdings plc - CFO & Head of Strategy
Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the FDA approval of KIMMTRAK.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements concerning Immunocore's future expectations, clinical development and clinical trials, regulatory approval processes, plans, prospects, corporate strategy and performance, which constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various importan
