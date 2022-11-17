Nov 17, 2022 / 09:45AM GMT
Dave Stanton - Jefferies LLC - Head of Healthcare Equity Research
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to another afternoon session of the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. My name is Dave Stanton. I'm part of the Jefferies Australia healthcare research team. It's my absolute pleasure to be hosting Immunocore Holdings today, and Bahija Jallal, CEO of Immunocore Holdings and David Berman, Head of Research and Development is with us.
Bahija Jallal - Immunocore Holdings plc - CEO
Good morning and thank you for having us to talk about Immunocore today, it's our distinct pleasure to do so. Our mission is to harness -- this is our forward-looking statements. Our mission is to harness the power of the immune system to fight diseases with targeted, off-the-shelf, bispecific, soluble T cell receptor. And we believe that this platform can address unmet medical need in immuno-oncology and beyond.
And as a matter of fact, the last -- in January, we had the distinct pleasure of actually validating this platform with the approval of KIMMTRAK. That's the first and o
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:45AM GMT
