Nov 30, 2022 / 01:25PM GMT

Josh Schimmer - Evercore ISI - Analyst



All right. Welcome, everyone. This is Josh Schimmer from the Evercore ISI Biotech Team with the start of day two of our fifth annual HealthCONx healthcare conference. I am very pleased to introduce the management team of Immunocore.



We have Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Di Donato, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Strategy; and David Berman, Head of Research & Development.



So Immunocore is such an interesting company. It's completely reshaped the way I think about early clinical data in oncology and personally [got] my own obsession with what's the response rate to keep a more open mind for the possibility of pseudoprogression, which we've talked about with Immunocore extensively in the past.



KIMMTRAK being just an absolutely prime example of a drug with a very powerful treatment effect, survival benefit, but if you're only focused on the response rate, you would have missed that because there's a lot of pseudoprogression.



So maybe we can dive in on KIMMTRAK first. The launch of that product for uveal melan