Nov 30, 2022 / 01:25PM GMT
Josh Schimmer - Evercore ISI - Analyst
All right. Welcome, everyone. This is Josh Schimmer from the Evercore ISI Biotech Team with the start of day two of our fifth annual HealthCONx healthcare conference. I am very pleased to introduce the management team of Immunocore.
We have Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Di Donato, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Strategy; and David Berman, Head of Research & Development.
So Immunocore is such an interesting company. It's completely reshaped the way I think about early clinical data in oncology and personally [got] my own obsession with what's the response rate to keep a more open mind for the possibility of pseudoprogression, which we've talked about with Immunocore extensively in the past.
KIMMTRAK being just an absolutely prime example of a drug with a very powerful treatment effect, survival benefit, but if you're only focused on the response rate, you would have missed that because there's a lot of pseudoprogression.
So maybe we can dive in on KIMMTRAK first. The launch of that product for uveal melan
Immunocore Holdings PLC at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:25PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...