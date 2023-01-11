Jan 11, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Great. Thank you, and good morning. Preparing for this talk, I was trying to see how to describe the journey in Immunocore and what kept coming to my mind is the Moroccan team in the World Cup. I'm Moroccan, obviously. And that's basically they've done what they've done is