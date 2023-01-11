Jan 11, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Great. Good morning, everyone. I'm Jess Fye, I'm a biotech analyst at JPMorgan, and we're delighted to be continuing the conference this morning with Immunocore. As I'm sure you all know, we've got a different format this year, so you don't have to shuffle over to another room for Q&A. We're going to have Q&A in the same room when the presentation ends.
If you want to ask a question, you can raise your hand, somebody will bring you a microphone or you can submit questions electronically, and I can read them off the iPad up here.
So with that out of the way, let me turn it over to Immunocore's CEO, Bahija Jallal for the presentation.
Bahija Jallal - Immunocore Holdings plc - CEO & Director
Great. Thank you, and good morning. Preparing for this talk, I was trying to see how to describe the journey in Immunocore and what kept coming to my mind is the Moroccan team in the World Cup. I'm Moroccan, obviously. And that's basically they've done what they've done is
Immunocore Holdings PLC at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 11, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...