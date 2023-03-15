Mar 15, 2023 / 07:35PM GMT
Peter Richard Lawson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you so much. Welcome to Barclays Healthcare Conference -- Global Healthcare Conference in Miami and do e-mail us or reach us on Bloomberg, if you have any questions, I can get them message to me. My name is Peter Lawson. I'm one of the SMID Cap Biotech Analyst at Barclays and focused on oncology-related companies and really delighted to have up on stage with me management from Immunocore. We have Brian Di Donato, CFO; and David Berman, Head of R&D.
Questions and Answers:Peter Richard Lawson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
And I guess my first question really going to be around, I guess, revenue growth and kind of how we should be thinking about it? You've done a fantastic job with over the last 3, 4 quarters on accelerated growth. How long does that story continue for? And what are the pushes and takes that we should be thinking about as we enter 2023.
Brian R. Di Donato - Immunocore Holdings plc - CFO & Head