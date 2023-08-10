Q2 2023 Immunocore Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Immunocore Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Clayton Robertson - Immunocore Holdings plc - Head of IR



Thank you. During today's call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements, including about financial projections, development activities, business strategy and the timing and impact of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those projected by these statements, which are based on management's views as of today and subject to risks and uncertainties, including those noted in our most recent Form 20-F and any 6-Ks we filed with the SEC in the earnings press release we issued this morning. You're cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, and Immunocore disclaims any obligation to update them. We will also disclose certain non-IFRS measures on today's call, which