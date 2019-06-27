Jun 27, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the ImmunoGen operational update call. Today's call is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to go ahead and turn the call over to Courtney O'Konek, Senior Vice President -- excuse me, Senior Director of Corporate Communication. Please go ahead, Courtney.
Courtney OâKonek - ImmunoGen, Inc. - Director of Corporate Communications
Thank you. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing the results of our operational review. This press release and recording of today's call can be found under the Investors & Media section of our website at immunogen.com.
On the call is Mark Enyedy, our President and CEO; Anna Berkenblit, our Chief Medical Officer; and Dave Foster, our Chief Accounting Officer who will join us for Q&A. During the discussion, we will use forward-looking statements and our actual results may differ materially from such statements. Descriptions of the risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in ImmunoGen are covered in our SEC filings.
And with that
ImmunoGen Inc Announces Completion of Operational Review Conference Call Transcript
Jun 27, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...