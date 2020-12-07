Dec 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thanks, Sonia. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. On Saturday, updated findings from the Phase I study of IMGN632 in relapsed/refractory BPDCN were presented during an oral session at ASH. Today, we will review those data, discuss the pathway to full approval for 632 in BPDCN as agreed with FDA and provide a progress update on our AML program.



This press release and slides associated with this call can be found under the Investors & Media section of our website at immunogen.com.



On the call today are Mark Enyedy, our President and CEO; Anna Berkenblit, our Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Naveen Pemmaraju, Director of the BPDCN program and the Departme