May 06, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to ImmunoGen's First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Courtney OâKonek, Senior Director of Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Courtney OâKonek - ImmunoGen, Inc. - Senior Director of Corporate Communications & IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. Earlier today, we issued a press release that includes a summary of our recent progress and first quarter 2022 financial results. This press release and a recording of this call can be found under the Investors & Media section of our website at immunogen.com.
With me today are Mark Enyedy, our President and CEO; Anna Berkenblit, our Chief Medical Officer; Kristen Harrington-Smith, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Susan Altschuller, our CFO. During today's call, we will review recent accomplishments for the business, our Q1 financial results and highlight upcoming anticipated events.
We will be making f
Q1 2022 ImmunoGen Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...