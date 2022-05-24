May 24, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Hybrid Conference. My name is Jennifer (inaudible), and I'm an Equity Research Associate at H.C. Wainwright. While we are hybrid this year, we're confident we're going to be able to provide value to you with over 550 companies presenting at this conference and multiple sector tracks devoted to life sciences, cryptocurrency, blockchain and fintech, tech media and telecommunications, green tech and growth. H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. We have a total of 24 publishing senior analysts and over 648 companies covered across all sectors. Please visit hcwco.com for more info.



The in-person venue for this event is the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. Virtual presentation will be staged simultaneously with over 550 company presentations scheduled as live feed and available on demand. Please join us for one-on-one meetings, corporate p