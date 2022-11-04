Q3 2022 ImmunoGen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to ImmunoGen's Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Anabel Chan, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Anabel Chan;Head of Investor Relations -



Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. Earlier today, we issued a press release that includes a summary of our recent operating progress and third quarter 2022 financial results. This press release, a recording of this call and an updated corporate deck can be found under the Investors and Media section of our website at immunogen.com.



With me today are Mark Enyedy, our President and CEO; Anna Berkenblit, our Chief Medical Officer; and Susan Altschuller, CFO. During today's call, we will review recent accomplishments for the business, our Q3 financial results and highlight upcoming anticipated events.



We will be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to