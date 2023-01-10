ImmunoGen Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2023 / 11:45PM GMT
Daniel G. Wolle - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Daniel Wolle. I'm one of the analysts at JPMorgan covering biotech. It's my pleasure to introduce Mark Enyedy from ImmunoGen. Following the presentations, you have the opportunity to ask questions. You can do that either through the portal or you can ask. There will be a mic going around, so you can pick up the mic and ask questions. Without further ado, Mark?
Mark Joseph Enyedy - ImmunoGen, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good afternoon. Our thanks to Daniel and the rest of the team at JPMorgan for the opportunity to speak with you today.
Our presentation contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual result to vary from those statements.
So for those of you who are new to ImmunoGen or revisiting our story, we are generating the next generation of ADCs to improve outcomes for cancer patients. With the recent approval and launch of ELAHERE, we've transi
