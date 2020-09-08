Immutep Ltd at ASX Small & Mid-Cap Virtual Conference Transcript

Sep 08, 2020 / NTS GMT

Marc Voigt - Immutep Limited - CEO, Executive Director



Hello. My name is Marc Voigt, and I'm happy to present to you in the next few minutes Immutep and our development. Of course, first of all my forward-looking statement.



Now to yeah hopefully more exciting things, our highlights. Immutep is the global leader when it comes to (LAG)-3 Lymphocyte Activation Gene which is one of the most promising immune checkpoints and immune checkpoints matter in today's therapeutic landscape.



It a little triggers to turn on or turn off the immune system. So, as you can imagine, that it can play a key role in a variety of different indications and actually Immutep is active in the Immuno-Oncology as well as in autoimmune diseases. And we have four different product candidates, of course, the data, safety data, efficacy data, especially for our lead product candidate Eftilagimod where we have a broad clinical trial program with very important for us first of all to focus on the patients and their potential benefit.



And then, of course, also to do it I prefer to have them also a big pharmaceutical in